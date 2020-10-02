Cops: Two Young Girls Raped at Hudson Valley Hotel, Two Arrested

Two teens from the Hudson Valley are accused of raping two young girls at a local hotel.

On June 30, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old and 14-year-old at the Red Roof Inn on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Police allege both young girls were raped at the motel.

After a three month investigation, police learned the girls were allegedly raped by two Poughkeepsie teens. The teens were identified as 18-year-old James N. Reed Jr. and 19-year-old Antown C. Flowers Jr., police announced on Thursday.

On Sept. 9, Town of Poughkeepsie police found and placed Reed Jr. into custody. He was charged with rape in the first-degree and predatory sexual assault against a child, both felonies. Reed Jr. was arranged in Town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

On Sept. 21, Town of Poughkeepsie police located and arrested Flowers Jr. He was also charged with rape in the first-degree, and predatory sexual assault against a child, both felonies. Flowers Jr. was arranged in Town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department's investigation was assisted by the FBI Safe Street Task Force and City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.