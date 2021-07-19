Police President, Town Supervisor in Hudson Valley Passes Away
The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of an elected official who was also a police officer in multiple counties in the region.
Former Town of Lloyd Town Supervisor Paul Hansut passed away, the Town of Lloyd confirmed over the weekend.
"He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hansut family," the Town of Lloyd wrote on Facebook.
Hansut was also a former Ulster County Legislature, a retired City of Poughkeepsie Police Detective, and a former Town of Lloyd Police officer.
"Paul was truly dedicated to his family, friends and community and will be greatly missed. The Town of Lloyd lost a great man today but heaven gained one! Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gina Hansut and the entire Hansut family," the Town of Lloyd Police Department stated.
While working in Poughkeepsie Hansut was the City of Poughkeepsie PBA President. He passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to the City of Poughkeepsie PBA.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul’s family during this extremely difficult time," the City of Poughkeepsie PBA wrote.
