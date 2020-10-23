Police: Over 30 on ATVs, Dirt Bikes Race Through City of Newburgh

A large group of riders are accused of driving recklessly through Newburgh streets, sidewalks, private yards and business parking lots

On Sunday, a large group of ATV and dirt bike riders gathered in the City of Newburgh, police say. Starting around 4 p.m. there were over 30 riders traveling recklessly through city streets, sidewalks, private yards and business parking lots, officials say.

Police also received calls for the ATV and dirt bikes crashing into other vehicles on the road and fleeing the scene. Some of the ATVs and dirt bikes were believed to be stolen and there was no evidence of any being registered or insured, police allege.

Police attempted to locate and stop the group, however, were led in several vehicle pursuits throughout the City and no one complied with police orders to stop. Most of the pursuits were terminated due to heightened risk to the public roadways and innocent civilians.

Police were able to apprehend several individuals. One individual, while attempting to flee police, tried to maneuver around a marked police vehicle and crashed into the police car, police say. The rider was apprehended and his vehicle was impounded.

Two others were arrested after the riders crashed into each other, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department. Police also recovered several ATVs that were abandoned in resident’s rear yards. There were no reported injuries.