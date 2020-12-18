Police Investigating Shooting Of 12-Year Old Girl In Kingston

Anyone with information on this is being asked to come forward.

The New York State Police and Kingston Police are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old girl in the city of Kingston on Van Buren Street, according to officials. The alleged shooting reportedly happened on December 17.

State police are asking anyone with information on this to come forward, they are asking if anyone saw anything unusual before or after 8:00 p.m. Please call the Kingston Barracks at 845-338-1702 with any information about this.

This investigation is ongoing and we will keep you updates as more details come out.