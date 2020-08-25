Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash on I-84

State Police are investigating a single motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 that occurred on Monday morning.

On Monday, at approximately 11:34 a.m. troopers along with the Town of Newburgh Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh near exit 36.

The investigation revealed that Robert G. Walker, 66, of Sykesville, Pennsylvania was traveling west in the right lane, pulling a trailer, when for unknown reasons he lost control of the motorcycle.

Walker was ejected from the motorcycle striking a guide rail on the southern side of the roadway. Walker was transported by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Newburgh Police and Town of Newburgh EMS.