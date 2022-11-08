Police In Hudson Valley Search For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect
A 56-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to rob Bank of America.
On Friday, Nov. 4, around 5 p.m. the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Bank of America located on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh.
Police Search For Newburgh, New York Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect
Officers were responding to an attempted bank robbery. Police confirmed a man threatened with a gun and fled the scene, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.
"The suspect was described as a white male wearing a grey coat, beige pants, beige baseball cap and a blue surgical mask," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.
Police shared photos of the suspect in hopes someone would help them find the man.
Town Of Newburgh Man Charged With Attempted Robbery At Bank Of America
Following an investigation that included interviews and gathering information police identified the suspect as Basil Martusevich. Police did not release more details about the investigation.
On Friday around 10:45 p.m., police arrested the 56-year-old from the Town of Newburgh. Martusevich was charged with one count of attempted robbery in the first degree.
Sent To Orange County Jail With No Bail
Martusevich was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.