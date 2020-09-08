A Hudson Valley acupuncturist is accused of sexually abusing a patient and police are asking for more victims to come forward.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks announced the arrest of 78-year-old Detlef F. Wolf of Hyde Park for third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor.

Wolf allegedly sexually abused a patient while working as an acupuncturist at the Acupuncture and Wellness Center located on Titusville Road in the town of Lagrange

Police add the investigation is ongoing and more victims are possible.

"If you believe you may be a victim of similar offenses at the Acupuncture and Wellness Center, please contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9787330," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

Wolf was arraigned before the town of Lagrange Court and released on his own recognizance. Wolf is scheduled to reappear before the court on October 6, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.