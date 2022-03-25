‘Polar Vortex’ Will Bring ‘Dramatic’ Return of Winter in New York

Spring is here, but winter won't go away! Freezing temperatures and even the chance of snow are in the forecast for the region.

Meteorologist Ben Noll believes the Hudson Valley will see a return to winter-like temperatures early next week.

"Looks like the most unusually cold air in the hemisphere will be over the eastern U.S. early next week," Noll tweets.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn cold air from Canada is moving into the Northeast.

"Old Man Winter and his buddy, the polar vortex, are not quite done with the region just yet," AccuWeather states.

AccuWeather believes the Hudson Valley will see temperatures in the 60s on Friday and the 50s on Saturday.

Temps will reach the mid-40s on Sunday but Accuweather does believe some snow could fall on the region on Sunday.

Little to no accumulation is expected, according to Accuweather.

Frigid temperatures will hit the region on Monday. Monday's high is below 30 degrees!

"While this may not be the final blast of winterlike cold for the Northeast, it will certainly pack some punch," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Temperatures will get above 40 on Tuesday, but the low is still 25 degrees.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts a high of just 28 degrees on Monday with a low of 18.

"Windy with sunshine and clouds. Bitter cold! High in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens. NW wind 10 to 20mph, gusts over 30mph," Hudson Valley Weather states in its Five Day Forecast.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts temps will barely get above 40 degrees on Tuesday with a low of 22 degrees.

