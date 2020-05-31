Which Songs Did Pink Floyd Play the Most in Concert?

When Roger Waters fled Pink Floyd in 1985 amid a messy legal dispute, the band's music naturally evolved under the guiding hand of guitarist David Gilmour — leaning into a smoother, more atmospheric style. And that reconfigured Floyd became a touring juggernaut, launching two full-scale treks (including the massive run behind 1987's A Momentary Lapse of Reason) that featured new material and classics alike.

It's important to remember that context while perusing this list of Pink Floyd's most-played live songs. The hits and staples are all strewn about their Top 25: You'll find the bulk of their eternally profitable 1973 masterpiece, The Dark Side of the Moon, and a beloved cut from the early Syd Barrett era. But you'll also see a surprising amount of post-Waters material, including eight of Reason's 11 tunes.

Which songs have Pink Floyd played most in concert? We consulted concert database Setlist.fm and tallied the results below.