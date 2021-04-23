Pine Bush Graduate Enters the WNBA

We love seeing Hudson Valley athletes make the big time!

If you followed women's high school basketball a few years back in the Hudson Valley, you most likely came across the name Kate Cain. Cain lived in Orange County and played her high school ball at Pine Bush, where she dominated and was heavily recruited to attend a bunch of colleges, she chose Nebraska and is now heading to the WNBA according to the Times Herald Record.

Her journey to the WNBA was a bit cloudy earlier this month, as the WNBA draft took place on April 15, and Cain didn't hear her name called by any of the professional teams on draft night. That changed about 90 minutes after the draft ended when Cain's phone started ringing with several WNBA teams calling and expressing interest in signing her to a training camp roster.

After fielding all the calls, Cain decided to join the Las Vegas Aces, and is currently in Vegas participating in individual workouts with the Aces coaching staff, she's also attending a bunch of Zoom meetings with other players. The Aces start two weeks of preseason workouts this Sunday, and start the 2021 season on May 15.

Cain started her college journey at the University of Nebraska where she had a great freshman season becoming a premier shot blocker. She currently holds Nebraska's women's records in shot blocks with 352 for her career, 101 in a season and 11 in a single-game. She can also score and rebound, as she is ranked 28th on Nebraska's all-time scoring list with 1,085 points and is only the ninth "Cornhusker" to put up 1,000 points and grab 750 rebounds.

