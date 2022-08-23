Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt

Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene.

The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.

Dump Truck Rollover Investigated in Saugerties, New York

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a dump truck rollover on Old Kings Highway at Dave Elliot Road.

The investigation by police established that a 19-year-old man who lives on Old Kings Highway in Saugerties caused the rollover accident.

Saugerties, New York Teen Arrested After Dump Truck Rollover in Ulster County, New York

Saugerties, New York Teen Charged

The Saugerties teen was charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and passing over a double yellow, a violation. The teen was processed at the scene and released.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the NYSP, Malden Westcamp Fire Department, and Diaz Ambulance. A Heavy-Duty tow from Steyer’s Hudson Valley was called in to upright and remove the heavy-duty equipment, trailer and dump truck from the scene. Old Kings Highway remains closed in both directions for several hours for cleanup.

