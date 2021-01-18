PHOTOS: ‘Horrific Blaze’ Destroys Historic Hudson Valley Home

Officials are asking for help after a historic Hudson Valley home from the 1800s was intentionally set on fire.

On Thursday around 5:12 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting the house at 27 South Clinton Street was on fire. Two occupants inside were able to escape without injury, police say.

However, the historic house, which was built in 1870 and has been known in Poughkeepsie as the "Halloween House," was destroyed in the "horrific blaze."

"William Quintard boarded at the Northern Hotel before he achieved success as a jeweler in Poughkeepsie. In 1870 he built his Carpenter Gothic house at 27 South Clinton Street, a new architectural jewel in this neighborhood. In 1891 he added a two story addition," the City of Poughkeepsie Historic District & Landmarks Preservation Commission wrote on Facebook. "As of late this stately residence at the intersection of South Clinton Street and Church Street was often referred to as the 'Halloween House.' However, let history remember that for over 150 years this building commanded a significant presence on this corner. Since urban renewal recreated this section of Church Street into the east/west arterial, it has seized the attention of drivers. We are truly grateful no lives were lost in this horrific blaze and thank all of the local fire departments who worked to extinguish and contain this devastating fire."

Firefighters worked for many hours to bring the fire under control. After the fire was extinguished officials began an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. It was quickly determined the fire was arson, police say.

Video from the area shows what appears to be a man walk up to the house carrying two gas cans, he splashes a liquid on the front porch and ignites the liquid and flees, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department.

Police are asking for anyone in the area who has a camera system to save any video from around this time and call the Police Department at 845-451-7577.

