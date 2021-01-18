Orange County Choppers Making ‘Dream’ Bike For Army Vet, Cop

Orange County Choppers is building a "dream" chopper for an Army veteran.

Joseph Rasulo, a retired police detective and Army veteran was the Orange County Choppers' "Dream Chopper" winner. Recently, Rasulo and his wife met with Paul Teutul Sr and the Orange County Choppers crew to start working on his bike.

"When the dream becomes a reality! Joseph is a retired Detective who also served in the Army for over 15 years. He wants to create a bike that will commemorate the time that he proudly served in the Army as well as a Police Officer. We are excited to be a part of working with Joe to create his Dream Chopper. Paul Teutul Sr and the OCC team are honored to have a such a great guy to work with," Orange County Choppers wrote on Facebook.

The Orange County Choppers crew actually put Rasulo and his wife to work.

"With the cameras rolling, Joe and his wife arrive at OCC headquarters for what he thought was going to be a quick design session. He expected to put some pencil to paper and start the process of bringing his Dream Chopper to life. That’s not the way we do things at OCC, Joe and his wife had to crack open some boxes, do some heavy lifting and get his one-of-a-kind Dream Chopper started," Orange County Choppers wrote on Facebook. "Over the next several weeks and months Joe’s Dream Chopper will slowly take shape and become reality. The cameras will be following this exciting journey. We look forward to taking you along for the ride."

Orange County Choppers recently confirmed the crew is moving to Florida. Paul Teutul Sr. later told WPDH why he's leaving the Hudson Valley for the Sunshine State.

