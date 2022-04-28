Photos: Drunk New York Man Drives Into Hudson Valley Creek, PD

Police allege a drunk Hudson Valley man drove into a home and then a creek in the region. We have amazing photos from the scene.

On Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. members from the Ulster Hose Co.#5 responded to reports of a car in water in Ulster County. Ulster Hose and the dive team were dispatched for a car in the water in the Sawkill Fire District, firefighters say.

The dive team arrived and found the victim out of the vehicle. Units remained on the scene and assisted Perry’s Towing with removing the vehicle from the water.

Car Drives into Sawkill Creek in Kingston, NY

Ulster Hose Co.#5 Ulster Hose Co.#5 loading...

Ulster Hose Co.#5 did not provide more information about the accident, though they did provide the stunning photos seen in this article. While Ulster County firefighters didn't release more information about how the car ended up in a body of water in Ulster County, police from the County did.

Police allege the driver was drunk. Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Sawkill Road near Melissa Road in the Town of Kingston for a report of a vehicle driving in the Sawkill Creek Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

"Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle disabled in the creek and assisted the operator in exiting the vehicle," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

Ulster Hose Co.#5 Ulster Hose Co.#5 loading...

Ulster County Man Charged With DWI After Driving Car Into Creek

The investigation alleges the driver, identified as a 68-year-old man from Sawkill, New York, was driving drunk at the time of the crash. Police allege the 68-year-old first drove his car into a home on Sawkill Road, before leaving the road and driving his car into Sawkill Creek. The car then became disabled in the creek, police say.

"The subsequent investigation alleges the male was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition when he struck a residence on Sawkill Road before leaving the roadway and entered the Sawkill Creek where the vehicle ultimately became disabled," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated.

The 68-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. The man was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Kingston Court on a later date. Additional tickets were also issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

Ulster Hose Co.#5 Ulster Hose Co.#5 loading...

Ulster County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted by the New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police, Ulster Hose Co. #5, Sawkill Fire Department, Ruby Fire Department, and Mobile Life Support Services.

Bear Destroys Vehicle in Search of Food This is why you don't leave food anywhere bears can smell it. Even in your car.

Here Is What Western New Yorkers Think The Official Drink Of The 716 Should Be Buffalo is known for wings and snow. But if we were to have an official drink what would it be? Here is what you voted for.

10 Best Places To Raise A Family In New York State New York State is one of the best places in the country for people to raise a family. From amazing schools to plenty of outdoor spaces New York State offers some of the best towns and cities for parents and children to enjoy their lives.