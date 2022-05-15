Phil Collen Reveals Def Leppard + Motley Crue Will Have a Trainer During Stadium Tour

Def Leppard's Phil Collen is arguably one of the most fit rockers out there, even at the age of 64. Just a few weeks ahead of their long-awaited Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and friends, the guitarist assured that they'll have a physical trainer on the road with them, so he isn't worried about anyone else being out of shape — particularly Vince Neil.

Last May, Neil played his first solo show since before COVID, and he ended the gig early because his vocals were suffering. The performance was heavily-criticized, and Collen commented on it a couple of weeks later.

“Hey, look, he's got a year. There's a lot at stake when you go out, and you want to be your best. Hopefully we'll be working out together and all that stuff," the rocker remarked.

In September, Neil revealed that he had started a fat-burning treatment to prepare for the tour. The following month, Nikki Sixx stressed the importance of being in shape while on tour during an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"When you're playing in a stadium, you've got all that room — and it's not like you're going from stage left to stage right one time. So you gotta have your energy up, you gotta be able to play and sing and move, jump, whatever you want to do," the bassist said.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue's Stadium Tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts has been postponed twice since 2020, but is finally about to kick off in a little over a month. During an interview with St. Louis' KSHE 95, Collen explained that he isn't concerned about Motley Crue's performance, and noted that they'll have a trainer on the road with them so they can maintain their physical health.

"No, I talk to Nikki Sixx all the time. We're friends, and I've known Vince forever. He's gonna be part of our team," the guitarist said, adding that they bands hope to take the Stadium Tour around the world at some point.

"So it's really important that everyone is part of the team and we're inspired. Me and Joe [Elliott] — actually, all the guys — we're on the phone, and we start rehearsing in about a week. So no, I think that Motley Crue is gonna be part of that team, as are Poison and Joan Jett," he continued.

Collen mentioned that Def Leppard's tour with KISS, which took place in 2014 and 2015, inspired them to put on the best show that they possibly can, and showed them that upstaging another act on the bill isn't important when you're focusing on giving your own performance your all.

"I can't wait until we get out there. Hopefully Vince will be working out, we've got a trainer coming out and it's gonna be really cool."

Listen to the interview below.

Fortunately for Def Leppard fans, the rockers are dropping a new album prior to the start of the tour. Diamond Star Halos will be out May 27, and Collen believes it's one of the best records they've ever done. Pre-order it here now, and check out the Stadium Tour dates here.

