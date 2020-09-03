Officials are hoping for help after a pet rabbit was found neglected and left in a box outside a Hudson Valley pet store.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Putnam County SPCA is seeking information regarding a young female holland lop domestic rabbit found abandoned in a WB Mason Box Monday morning in front of the Pet Valu Store on Route 22 in Patterson. The rabbit was discovered by staff when the store opened.

The rabbit exhibited signs of long-term neglect with its nails growing sideways and smelling of feces and urine, officials say.

The Putnam County SPCA is investigating this as possible animal cruelty or neglect which is a class A misdemeanor and possible abandonment which is an unclassified misdemeanor.

The Putnam County SPCA asks if anyone has any information regarding this rabbit to contact the cruelty hotline at 845-520-6915.

The rabbit is currently under the care of My Hopes in You Small Animal Rescue and isn't ready to be adopted.