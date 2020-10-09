Police Respond to Poughkeepsie Galleria After Report of Gun

Shoppers were seen running from the Poughkeepsie Galleria following reports of a person with a gun.

New York State Police assisted the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department following reports of a gun at the Poughkeepsie Galleria around 7 p.m. on Thursday, police told Hudson Valley Post.

Many people, including parents with strollers, were seen running away from the action which is believed to be a group of teens fighting, NewsSource reports.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to a report of a large fight in progress and a report one person involved in the fight displayed a handgun.

Officers arrived on the scene and detained three people who allegedly were involved in the fight. All subjects denied having a weapon and no weapon was found police say. A search of the property was conducted and no weapon was located, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

On-scene witnesses to the incident refused to provide statements to police, officials say. There were no injuries reported.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the department at 485-3666.

“The safety of our visitors, tenants and staff is a top priority. Our on-site security staff members are trained to respond to incidents of this nature, and they will continue to enforce our existing security protocols. We are collaborating with the local law enforcement authorities in their ongoing investigation of the incident. Any specific questions should be directed to them," Pyramid Management Group said in an email to Hudson Valley Post.

