Peek Inside Stunning New E-Sports Facility in Wappingers Falls

It's game on here in the Hudson Valley. Take a quick peek inside the Hudson Valley's newest Esports facility.

Who doesn't love video games? They've come a long way since the days of Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros. 3. Those games are classics and are still great but gaming has become highly evolved and it is better than ever.

Esports is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. One university in Upstate New York has even decided to add esports to their athletic department and won a national championship. People even make money playing video games. Some gaming tournaments offer millions of dollars in prizing.

Video games, content, subscriptions and equipment like consoles, controllers and good graphics cards can be expensive and may turn someone away from the sport or hobby of video gaming.

A new facility has opened up in the Hudson Valley that allows gamers of all skill level to experience high performance gaming on state of the art equipment.

Contender eSports in Wappingers Falls opened up this past weekend and it was packed with gaming fans.

Players can enjoy high quality gaming in a fun and safe environment by the hour, by the day or have more access with a monthly membership.

Contender Esports also has private rooms available for parties.

We got to check out the new location over the weekend. Here are some photos inside the new gaming facility.

Contender eSports is officially open for business.