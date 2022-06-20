PD: Woman Wanted For Attempted Murder Found in Poughkeepsie, NY
A woman is accused of attempted murder in Poughkeepsie. She allegedly stabbed and slashed a victim in the face multiple times.
On Saturday, June 18, around 7:30 p.m., officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department noticed 29-year-old Kwatasia Storts in the City of Poughkeepsie. Storts was wanted by the City of Poughkeepsie on an attempted murder charge.
City of Poughkeepsie Attempted Murder Suspect Found Near Main Street
Police observed Storts in the area of Main Street and South Cherry Street. She allegedly attempted to flee on foot as officers approached Storts near Main Street.
Officers pursued her and a struggle ensued before she was taken into custody, officials say. Storts was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and resisting arrest.
During the course of the arrest, an officer was injured and was treated by Mobile Life personnel, police say. Officials did not release the officer's condition or injuries.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Attempted Murder in Poughkeepsie, New York
Officials say that Storts is accused of attempted murder dating back to a stabbing and slashing in May. Storts is accused of stabbing and slashing a victim multiple times in the face and neck area on May 11 on Mansion Street.
The victim sustained serious injuries, police say.
On Saturday, Storts was transported to police headquarters where she was processed and arraigned. She was subsequently remanded to Dutchess County Jail.