PD: NJ Man Sexually Abused Child in Hudson Valley, New York

A New Jersey man was charged with the sexual abuse of a child in the Hudson Valley. Police believe there could be more victims.

On Wednesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a New Jersey man following a month-long investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a child in Dutchess County.

Herald J. Bodensiek, of Edison, New Jersey is accused of having sexual contact with a child. The 64-year-old has been charged with sexual abuse in the 1st degree, a felony.

Police are hoping someone with information regarding this case or another case with Bodensiek contacts them.

"If anyone has information about this case or similar cases involving Mr. Bodensiek they are urged to contact Detective Sistarenik at 845-486-3833 or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tip line at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Police believed Bodensiek isn't a danger to Dutchess County, despite asking the public for help with the investigation into the New Jersey man.

"No further details will be released about the case in order to protect the victim’s privacy, and at this time there doesn’t appear to be a danger to the community as a whole," Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

After being processed Mr. Bodensiek was arraigned before the Town of Union Vale Court, and was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

