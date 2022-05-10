PD: New York Man Accused of Murder Found Drunk With Gun in HV

A man accused of murder in New York State was found allegedly driving drunk in the Hudson Valley with a loaded semi-automatic pistol and 17 rounds.

Hudson Valley Man Accused of Murder in New York City, Pleaded Guilty to Manslaughter

In 2003, Michael Maisonet was charged with intentional murder in New York City. He ended up pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the first degree. The now 44-year-old from New Windsor was released from prison in November 2019 after serving about 16 years behind bars.

He is on lifetime parole, according to New York State Police.

New York State Police: New Windsor, New York Man Caught Driving Drunk With Loaded Gun in Newburgh, New York

On Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5, around 10:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks stopped a 2020 Honda Pilot on Renwick Street in the City of Newburgh for an alleged vehicle and traffic law violation.

The driver was identified as Michael Maisonet, age 44 from New Windsor. While speaking with troopers, it was determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested, police say.

While being placed in custody for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), troopers allegedly located a Taurus G3 9MM Semi-Auto Pistol and a loaded17 round magazine in his waistband.

In addition to DWI, Maisonet was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, both felonies.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail and is due to reappear in the City of Newburgh Court on May 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

