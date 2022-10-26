PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.

PD: Rockland County, New York Father Assaulted Mother Of Child While Holding Baby

Paul_Stewart

Responding officers learned a man who allegedly hit a woman left the home before police officers arrived on the scene.

The police investigation revealed that a 25-year-old man from Hillcrest assaulted a woman while he was holding their infant child, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

The woman female sustained pain, bruising and swelling to her face, police say.

Hillcrest, New York Man Arrested In Ramapo, No Bail

portrait of criminal man arrested

On Sunday the unnamed 25-year-old Rockland County man was arrested. He was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. He was released without bail and an order of protection was issued for the woman. The man was told to appear in Ramapo Town Court on Oct. 27.

What To Do If You Are A Victim Of Domestic Violence In New York

Sign to End Domestic Violence

In a press release, police also shared tips on what you should do if you are a victim of domestic violence.

"If you are a victim, help is available. The Center for Safety & Change provides life-saving service to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other crimes. #stopdomesticviolence," the Town of Ramapo Police Department stated.

