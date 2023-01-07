PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her.
On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car.
Missing New York Woman Arrested In Orange County, New York
On Jan. 2, around 12:45 p.m., the Town of Woodbury Police Department responded to the area of Route 32 and Route 17 for a reported stolen vehicle out of Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary license plate reader.
Arriving officers spoke with the driver, Kristin Hoffman.
Hoffman was reported missing on Dec. 26 from Middletown, New York. She was described as being a white woman with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair with a pierced nose and a tattoo.
On Jan. 3, Hope Alive 845 reported Hoffman was found.
Woman Missing From Middletown, New York Allegledy Steals Car From Ulster County, New York
Police spoke with Hoffman and determined she allegedly stole the car, according to a complaint from Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoffman's passenger, Andrew Hunt was in possession of a stolen gun and narcotics, police say.
Both were charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Hunt was arraigned at the Orange County CAP Court. He was remanded to Orange County Jail with bail set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.
Hoffman was turned over to Ulster County Sherriff’s Office on a warrant.