PD: Man Wanted In Albany County Steals Car in Ulster County

A man wanted in Albany County is accused of stealing a car from Ulster County and a package from outside an Ulster County home.

Package Stolen From Saugerties, New York Home

On Friday, May 27, the Saugerties Police Department investigated a report of a larceny of a package from the front porch of a home on Ulster Avenue in the Village of Saugerties. 40-year-old Daniel M. Brisson of Cohoes was seen on a Ring Camera removing the package from the front porch of the residence, police say.

Car Stolen From Saugerties, New York Gas Station

On Saturday, May 28 around 11:45 a.m., Saugerties police responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle from the Sunoco gas station located at 2781 Route 32. At the time, a food delivery person was making a drop-off at the convenience mart and left his vehicle unlocked and running while making the delivery, officials say.

Brisson is accused of entering the car and driving off.

All police agencies in the surrounding area were notified about the stolen vehicle. At 3:48 p.m., a police officer allegedly noticed Brisson on Sheehan Lane in the Town of Ulster. Town of Ulster and Saugerties Police responded to the area because Brisson fled on foot from the deputy, police say.

Police Chase Ends in Ruby, New York

After a search in the wooded area, Brisson was taken into custody after a lengthy foot pursuit in the area of 42 Frederick Drive in Ruby by members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, police say.

Brisson was processed by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from fleeing the deputy. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

Brisson was then turned over to Saugerties police. The Saugerties Police Department charged Brisson with grand larceny in the fourth degree, criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of petit larceny.

Wanted in Albany County

Brisson is also wanted out of Albany County on a warrant for failure to appear on petit larceny and criminal mischief charges out of Cohoes, New York, police say. Brisson was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

