PD: Hudson Valley Man Stole Luxury Car, Cash From Price Chopper

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for grand larceny for the second time in less than three weeks.

On August 30, 2021, 27-year-old Johnathan Wilson of Saugerties was arrested by Saugerties Police Detectives and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony incidental to an investigation into the theft of a 2000 Jaguar parked in the Village of Saugerties on August 19, 2021.

At the time, Saugerties Police Business District Surveillance Camera system captured Wilson stealing the Jaguar from its parking spot in front of Smiths Hardware Store on Min Street, police say.

Wilson was charged and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on August 31, and released on an appearance ticket.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m., employees from Price Chopper reported that a man had jumped the counter at customer service and removed a sum of cash from the register.

Upon reviewing security camera video footage, police detectives identified the man as Wilson. On Friday, Wilson was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with third-degree grand larceny.

He was once again released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charge.

