PD: Cop Kills Wife’s Lover Outside Hudson Valley, New York Eatery

We learned much more information after two people were found dead on Mother's Day outside a popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley. A love triangle appears to be the reason.

On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.

Two Killed Outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill

Arriving officers found two deceased men in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.

One of the victims was identified as 36-year-old Sean Armstead of Port Jervis. Armstead is a 10-year veteran of the NYPD.

The second victim was identified as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins of Wurtsboro.

Shell Casings Found Outside Orange County, NY Restaurant

A Glock 19 handgun and several spent shell casings were found in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot. Police didn't release more information but classified the incident as a murder-suicide.

However, reports say the murder-suicide occurred because of a love triangle. Armstead believed Wilkins was having an affair with his wife, police sources told ABC.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video rushed to the scene of a reported double homicide outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday night, according to Rockland Video.

"Police not confirming anything at this time. But two people covered with body bags or tarp were seen in the parking lot with cops and detectives hovering around them," Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email early Monday morning.

It's believed Armstead first rammed his wife's boyfriend's vehicle Sunday night outside the Buffalo Wild Wings. Wilkins got out of the car and tried to flee, but Armstead fired 16 shots at the 20-year-old, hitting him in the head and back, NBC reports.

Armstead killed himself after fatally shooting Wilkins. Armstead's wife, who wasn't harmed, told investigators she believed Armstead tracked her cell phone to near the restaurant, where she was believed to be waiting to meet up with Wilkins.

A police scanner reported police were looking for a Dodge Charger. Lieb was able to get a shot of a police dog sniffing around a Dodge Charger that was parked outside the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Route 211. You can see the photo below as well as other photos from the shooting scene in Wallkill.

Police Search For Dodge Charger Outside Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings

The Dodge Charger seen outside the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Route 211 was involved in a crash with a Hyundai, according to Leib.

The Daily Mail reports Armstead crashed his Dodge Charger into a car with his wife and Wilkins right outside Buffalo Wild Wings.

