Kiss’ Paul Stanley: ‘Wear Your Mask!’

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley urged followers to help deter the spread of coronavirus by wearing face masks — while also taking a swipe at "conspiracy theorists" on the subject.

The singer and guitarist tweeted a beach-side selfie featuring both himself and his daughter in face coverings. "Sunset at the beach with Emily," he wrote. "Wear your mask! Don't listen to conspiracy theorists or graduates of the Internet University of Medicine. While the credible authorities and experts continue to learn more about COVID-19, they remain in agreement about safety protocols. End of story."

He followed with an apparent response to those who pushed back against the mask tweet, sharing a photo of two children dressed in medical scrubs with the caption, "To all the junior doctors and experts out there: Thank you for your COVID insight and advice!"

Earlier this week Stanley tweeted a news story about Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died at 41 from COVID-19 complications after battling the disease for several months. The Kiss singer called the death a "tragedy," adding, "Let's all do what we can to help stop the spread of a disease that knows no age boundaries and wear a mask."

Stanley's pleas follow similar mask comments from bandmate Gene Simmons, who debated the matter with fans in early May. "Please wear a mask, to prevent your cough, sneeze or other, from infecting people," he wrote in one tweet. "Be safe, not sorry.”

The musician's pleas arrive as the pandemic reaches inches toward a grim new milestone: almost 3 million total cases in the U.S. More than 131,000 have currently died, per Johns Hopkins University. And mask usage continues to divide the public, despite being recommended by the CDC, prominent health officials and some state governments.