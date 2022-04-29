Paul McCartney Gets Back to Live Performing: Set List, Video

Paul McCartney returned to the road last night in Spokane, Wash., where he launched his 2022 Got Back Tour. The concert marked the former Beatles star's first live performance in more than two years.

He began the show with 1964's "Can't Buy Me Love," kicking off an evening that included numerous other Beatles favorites. "Getting Better" and "You Never Give Me Your Money" had not been played live since 2003, according to Setlist.fm. McCartney also performed "She Came in Through the Bathroom Window" for the first time since 2008, as well as a selection of Wings and solo material.

"Women and Wives" a track from his most recent album, 2020's McCartney III, made its concert debut. Another highlight from the evening included McCartney's "duet" with John Lennon on "I Got a Feeling," utilizing footage from Peter Jackson's Get Back documentary.

A complete set list, as well as video from the show, can be viewed below.

Watch Paul McCartney Perform 'Can't Buy Me Love' and 'Junior's Farm' Live in Spokane

“Wow, is all I can say [is] you’ve been a fantastic audience for our opening night,” McCartney told the crowd. At the end of the show, he brought a Ukrainian flag on stage.

McCartney's most recent public performances took place in 2019 when he embarked on a 39-date world tour that finished with a sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The concluding concert featured guest appearances from Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh.

McCartney then participated in Starr's virtual charity broadcast, organized in July 2020 to honor of Starr's 80th birthday, where other guest performers included Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Peter Frampton and others.

Watch Paul McCartney Perform "Getting Better" and "Women and Wives" Live in Spokane

McCartney III arrived in December 2020, marking his 18th studio LP and third self-titled one-man-band production. A separate version of the album, dubbed McCartney III Imagined, was released shortly after and featured covers and remixes by St. Vincent, Beck, Phoebe Bridgers and Josh Homme, among others.

“I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day," McCartney said at the time. "I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track, and then when it was done, I thought, 'What will I do next?' I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years, but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished, so I started thinking about what I had."

McCartney's Got Back Tour will continue across the United States for the next several weeks before wrapping up on June 16 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Watch Paul McCartney Perform "I Got a Feeling" Live in Spokane

Paul McCartney, April 28, 2022, Spokane, Wash., Set List

1. "Can't Buy Me Love"

2. "Junior's Farm"

3. "Letting Go"

4. "Got to Get You Into My Life"

5. "Come On to Me"

6. "Let Me Roll It" (followed by "Foxy Lady" jam)

7. "Getting Better" (first time since 2003)

8. "Women and Wives" (live debut)

9. "My Valentine"

10. "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five"

11. "Maybe I'm Amazed"

12. "I've Just Seen a Face"

13. "In Spite of All the Danger" (Quarrymen song)

14. "Love Me Do"

15. "Dance Tonight"

16. "Blackbird"

17. "Here Today"

18. "Queenie Eye"

19. "Lady Madonna"

20. "Fuh You"

21. "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!"

22. "Something"

23. "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da"

24. "You Never Give Me Your Money" (first time since 2003)

25. "She Came in Through the Bathroom Window" (first time since 2008)

26. "Get Back"

27. "Band on the Run"

28. "Let It Be"

29. "Live and Let Die"

30. "Hey Jude"

Encore:

31. "I've Got a Feeling"

32. "Birthday"

33. "Helter Skelter"

34. "Golden Slumbers"

35. "Carry That Weight"

36. "The End"

