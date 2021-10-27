These Ozzy Osbourne Album Covers Are Now 500 Piece Puzzles
Ozzy Osbourne's first four solo albums are now 500 piece puzzles.
Many artists have come out with puzzles, including Metallica who has 500 piece puzzles for their albums Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, as well as their albums from the 2000s, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.
More artists that have had their album covers turned into puzzles are AC/DC, Nirvana, Megadeth, Ghost, Slayer, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.
You can reminisce and think about your favorite songs from the album while putting these 500 piece puzzles together. Here are the four Ozzy Osbourne album covers that have been turned into 500 piece puzzles.
'Blizzard of Ozz'
Blizzard of Ozz was Ozzy Osbourne's very first solo album and was released Sept. 20, 1980. Songs on Ozzy's debut solo album include "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley." This puzzle is a 500 piece puzzle available for $20.85.
'Diary of a Madman'
The next album cover on the list is Diary of a Madman, which was released on Nov. 7, 1981. Alongside bassist Bob Daisley, drummer Lee Kerslake and guitarist Randy Rhoads, they came up with songs such as "Flying High Again" and "Over the Mountain." You could listen to these songs while putting together the album cover of Diary of a Madman, piece by piece.
'Bark at the Moon'
The next 500 piece puzzle now available is the album cover for Ozzy Osbourne's album Bark at the Moon, which was released two years after Diary of a Madman on Nov. 15, 1983. Howl along with Ozzy while putting together this 500 piece puzzle that showcases Ozzy as a werewolf, that allegedly took five hours of shooting to capture.
'The Ultimate Sin'
Last but not least on the list of Ozzy albums covers that are now available as 500 piece puzzles is The Ultimate Sin. This was Ozzy's fourth solo album after his split with Black Sabbath and was released on Feb. 22, 1986. Songs on the album include "Shot in the Dark" and "The Ultimate Sin" and the album was released three years after Bark at the Moon.