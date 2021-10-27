These Ozzy Osbourne Album Covers Are Now 500 Piece Puzzles

Ozzy Osbourne's first four solo albums are now 500 piece puzzles.

Many artists have come out with puzzles, including Metallica who has 500 piece puzzles for their albums Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, as well as their albums from the 2000s, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.

More artists that have had their album covers turned into puzzles are AC/DC, Nirvana, Megadeth, Ghost, Slayer, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

You can reminisce and think about your favorite songs from the album while putting these 500 piece puzzles together. Here are the four Ozzy Osbourne album covers that have been turned into 500 piece puzzles.