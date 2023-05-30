‘Overwhelming Overdose Deaths’ Leads To 3 Arrests In Dutchess

Police In Dutchess County continue to investigate "an overwhelming number of overdose deaths in Dutchess County."

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported three arrests.

3 Arrested In Dutchess County

Dyani A. Sanders of Poughkeepsie was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree while Tami Halloran of Poughkeepsie is wanted for criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Kimberly Smith is accused of stealing property. She was turned over to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department for further investigation.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents executed a search warrant with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit at 339 Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, on Friday.

All three were arrested at 339 Mansion Street, police say.

Fentanyl, cocaine, and U.S. currency was seized inside the residence, according to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine. Fentanyl and cocaine and has been linked to an overwhelming number of overdose deaths in Dutchess County," Dutchess County Drug Task Force stated. "These arrests are just one example of numerous cases the Dutchess County Drug Task Force is actively investigating county wide into the sale of cocaine, Fentanyl, and other dangerous drugs."

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information regarding this case or any other people selling drugs in Dutchess County to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

