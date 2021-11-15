When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports. His now-famous "One Bite Reviews" started in Boston during a debate with a coworker. He agreed if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life pizza would be the best choice. He then started reviewing pizza, which became quite popular including his catchphrase "one bite. everyone knows the rules."

While the debate started in Boston Portnoy now lives in New York. So he has reviewed countless pies from the Empire State. We searched his archives and below of 50 pizzeria's Portnoy reviewed with most coming from the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City area.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy

Village Pizza & Restaurant, Rhinebeck

Score: 7.2

Pizza Sam’s, Jackson Heights

Score: 8.4

Nick’s Pizza, Forest Hills

Score: 8.4

Pizzeria Posto, Rhinebeck

Score: 8.2

Rosa’s Pizza, Maspeth

Score: 7.6

Moby’s, East Hampton

Score: 7.9

Bocce Club Pizza, Buffalo

Score: 7.5

Marabella Pizza, Sunnyside

Score: 7.8

Sal’s Pizzeria, Mamaroneck

Score: 7.7

King Umberto, Elmont

Score: 8.2

De Fazio’s, Troy

Score: 8.2

Kenny’s Castaways, Montauk

Score: 7.4

Baby Luc’s, Brooklyn

Score: 8.2

Luigi’s Pizza, Brooklyn

Score: 9.3

P&G Pizza and Deli, Southampton

Score: 7.1

Blade + Salt, Montauk*

Score: 7.5

Pennachio’s, Manorville

Score: 7.5

Venezia Pizza & Pasta, Clifton Park

Score: 7.4

West Ave Pizzeria, Saratoga Springs

Score: 7.3

Mario’s, Massapequa

Score: 6.6

Sam’s Bar and Restaurant, East Hampton

Score: 7.8

Nino’s AQ, Queens

Score: 6.8

Springs Pizza, East Hampton

Score: 5.8

Ruschmeyer’s, Montauk

Score: 7.8

Lombardo’s, Brooklyn

Score: 8.2

Pizza Time Wilton, Saratoga Springs

Score: 6.8

Round Swamp Farm, Montauk

Score: 7.3

Biscossi’s Pizza Time, Ballston Spa

Score: 6.9

Max London’s, Saratoga Springs

Score: 7.4

Pizzeria La Rosa, New Rochelle

Score: 7.9

VIPizza, Bayside

Score: 7.6

Pizza Garden, Flushing

Score: 7.4

Raceway Pizza & Ristorante, Yonkers

Score: 7.4

I Love NY Pizza, New York City

Score: 7.3

Michael’s Pizza, Port Chester

Score: 7.7

Johnny’s Pizzeria, Mount Vernon

Score: 9.1

D’Andrea’s Pizza, Saratoga Springs

Score: 7.2

Flatbread Social, Saratoga Springs

Score: 6.9

Cittanuova, East Hampton

Score: 6.7

Pepperoni’s, East Hampton

Score: 6.7

Paesan’s Pizza, Latham

Score: 7.5

Cascarino’s, Whitestone

Score: 6.8

Village Pizzeria, Floral Park

Score: 6.7

Red Front Pizza, Clifton Park

Score: 6.5

Sausages Pizza & Pastabilities, Montauk

Score: 6.1

Borrelli’s Pop-Up Shop, Manhattan

Score: 7.7

Pizza Village, Montauk

Score: 7.3

Sag Pizza, Sag Harbor

Score: 6.8

Villa Milano, Manhasset

Score: 7.1

Lucia Pizza, Flushing

Score: 7.2

Main Street Pizza Company, Farmingdale

Score: 7.1

Mama Mia’s, Saratoga Springs

Score: 7.4

Krave It, Bayside

Score: 6.8

Dani’s House of Pizza, Kew Gardens

Score: 7.4

Villagio’s Italiano Restaurant, Hartsdale

Score: 7.4

La Capannina, Wainscott

Score: 7.6

Saverio’s Authentic Pizza, Massapequa

Score: 6.8

Trattoria L’incontro, Astoria

Score: 8.4

Giuseppina’s, Brooklyn

Score: 8.1

Freddy’s Pizzeria, Whitestone

Score: 7.3

Picasso’s Pizza, Buffalo

Score: 7.0

Best Pizza & Dive Bar, Amagansett

Score: 8.4

Napoli’s Pizzeria, Malta

Score: 7.5

Sorrento’s, Long Beach

Score: 8.7

Astro Pizza & Felice’s Ristorante, Amagansett

Score: 6.8

Avellino Pizza & Pasta, Hartsdale

Score: 7.5

Battle Hill Tavern, Brooklyn

Score: 7.1

Pizza Chef, Whitestone

Score: 4.2

La Nova Pizzeria, Buffalo*

Score: 7.3

Showfish, Montauk

Score: 7.2

Gino’s, Long Beach

Score: 8.9

7-Eleven, Montauk*

Score: 3.8

Sac’s Place, Queens

Score: 7.5

MEZZE, Forest Hills

Score: 6.8

Venice Pizza & Trattoria, North White Plains

Score: 7.3

Salvatore’s Coal Oven Pizzeria, Port Washington

Score: 7.6

Fierro’s Pizza, East Hampton

Score: 7.4

Stella 34 Trattoria, New York City

Score: 5.6

Rosa’s Pizza, Queens

Score: 7.3

Grand Avenue Pizza, Astoria

Score: 7.9

Arthur Avenue Wood Fired Pizza, Pleasantville

Score: 7.6

Paddock Pizzeria, Saratoga Springs

Score: 4.1

Sunnyside Pizza, Queens

Score: 5.4

Vaccaro’s Pizza, Bellerose

Score: 7.8

Totonno’s, Coney Island

Score: 8.1

Krispy Pizza, Brooklyn

Score: 7.8

Amore Pizza, Flushing

Score: 8.1

Rose & Joe’s Italian Bakery, Astoria

Score: 6.8

Nonna’s Pizza, White Plains

Score: 7.8

Primavera Pizza, Montauk

Score: 7.6

Rosario’s, Astoria

Score: 7.7

Brother’s Pizzeria, Staten Island

Score: 7.9

La Manda’s, White Plains

Score: 5.9

Eddie’s Pizza, New Hyde Park

Score: 7.8

Vito’s Slices & Ices, New York City

Score: 7.5

Pennsylvania 6, New York City

Score: 6.2

Sauce Restaurant, New York City

Score: 9.0

Emilio’s of Morris Park, Bronx

Score: 7.3

Pizza Time, Brooklyn

Score: 8.2

Norm’s Pizza, Brooklyn

Score: 7.6

Rosa’s Pizza, New York City

Score: 6.8

Justin’s Pizza, Bronx

Score: 6.2

Gino’s, Brooklyn

Score: 7.6

Pizzeria Giove, Staten Island

Score: 8.1

Jet’s Pizza, New York City

Score: 7.4

Lo Duca Pizza, Brooklyn

Score: 8.1

Nolita Pizza, New York City

Score: 7.4

Tony’s Pizza, Brooklyn

Score: 7.9

Table 87, Brooklyn

Score: 7.7

Tommy’s Pizza, Bronx

Score: 8.6

Paulie Gee’s, Brooklyn

Score: 7.4

sLICe, Long Island City

Score: 8.1

Napoli Pizza & Pasta, Astoria

Score: 7.5

Villa Monte Pizza, Staten Island

Score: 6.7

Little Italy Pizza, New York City

Score: 6.1

Denino’s Pizzeria, Staten Island

Score: 8.1

Sam’s, Brooklyn

Score: 7.4

Nunzio’s, Staten Island

Score: 7.9

Pizza 7, Saratoga Springs

Score: 7.7

Campania, Brooklyn

Score: 7.3

The Original Joe & Pat’s, Staten Island

Score: 8.6

Ciro Pizza Café, Staten Island

Score: 7.9

Pizza Wagon, Brooklyn

Score: 7.4

Carmine’s Pizzeria, Brooklyn

Score: 7.8

Villa Pizza, New York City

Score: 7.1

Via Roma Pizza, Brooklyn

Score: 7.9

House of Pizza & Calzone, Brooklyn

Score: 7.3

Siena Pizza, New York City

Score: 6.4

Upside Pizza, New York City

Score: 7.4

Gigino Trattoria, New York City

Score: 7.3

Eleven B, New York City

Score: 7.2

The Longshoreman, Brooklyn

Score: 8.2

Frank & Danny’s, Staten Island

Score: 7.6

Grandma’s Original Pizza, Brooklyn

Score: 7.6

