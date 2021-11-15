Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?
Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports. His now-famous "One Bite Reviews" started in Boston during a debate with a coworker. He agreed if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life pizza would be the best choice. He then started reviewing pizza, which became quite popular including his catchphrase "one bite. everyone knows the rules."
While the debate started in Boston Portnoy now lives in New York. So he has reviewed countless pies from the Empire State. We searched his archives and below of 50 pizzeria's Portnoy reviewed with most coming from the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City area.
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.
Village Pizza & Restaurant, Rhinebeck
Score: 7.2
Pizza Sam’s, Jackson Heights
Score: 8.4
Nick’s Pizza, Forest Hills
Score: 8.4
Pizzeria Posto, Rhinebeck
Score: 8.2
Rosa’s Pizza, Maspeth
Score: 7.6
Moby’s, East Hampton
Score: 7.9
Bocce Club Pizza, Buffalo
Score: 7.5
Marabella Pizza, Sunnyside
Score: 7.8
Sal’s Pizzeria, Mamaroneck
Score: 7.7
King Umberto, Elmont
Score: 8.2
De Fazio’s, Troy
Score: 8.2
Kenny’s Castaways, Montauk
Score: 7.4
Baby Luc’s, Brooklyn
Score: 8.2
Luigi’s Pizza, Brooklyn
Score: 9.3
P&G Pizza and Deli, Southampton
Score: 7.1
Blade + Salt, Montauk*
Score: 7.5
Pennachio’s, Manorville
Score: 7.5
Venezia Pizza & Pasta, Clifton Park
Score: 7.4
West Ave Pizzeria, Saratoga Springs
Score: 7.3
Mario’s, Massapequa
Score: 6.6
Sam’s Bar and Restaurant, East Hampton
Score: 7.8
Nino’s AQ, Queens
Score: 6.8
Springs Pizza, East Hampton
Score: 5.8
Ruschmeyer’s, Montauk
Score: 7.8
Lombardo’s, Brooklyn
Score: 8.2
Pizza Time Wilton, Saratoga Springs
Score: 6.8
Round Swamp Farm, Montauk
Score: 7.3
Biscossi’s Pizza Time, Ballston Spa
Score: 6.9
Max London’s, Saratoga Springs
Score: 7.4
Pizzeria La Rosa, New Rochelle
Score: 7.9
VIPizza, Bayside
Score: 7.6
Pizza Garden, Flushing
Score: 7.4
Raceway Pizza & Ristorante, Yonkers
Score: 7.4
I Love NY Pizza, New York City
Score: 7.3
Michael’s Pizza, Port Chester
Score: 7.7
Johnny’s Pizzeria, Mount Vernon
Score: 9.1
D’Andrea’s Pizza, Saratoga Springs
Score: 7.2
Flatbread Social, Saratoga Springs
Score: 6.9
Cittanuova, East Hampton
Score: 6.7
Pepperoni’s, East Hampton
Score: 6.7
Paesan’s Pizza, Latham
Score: 7.5
Cascarino’s, Whitestone
Score: 6.8
Village Pizzeria, Floral Park
Score: 6.7
Red Front Pizza, Clifton Park
Score: 6.5
Sausages Pizza & Pastabilities, Montauk
Score: 6.1
Borrelli’s Pop-Up Shop, Manhattan
Score: 7.7
Pizza Village, Montauk
Score: 7.3
Sag Pizza, Sag Harbor
Score: 6.8
Villa Milano, Manhasset
Score: 7.1
Lucia Pizza, Flushing
Score: 7.2
Main Street Pizza Company, Farmingdale
Score: 7.1
Mama Mia’s, Saratoga Springs
Score: 7.4
Krave It, Bayside
Score: 6.8
Dani’s House of Pizza, Kew Gardens
Score: 7.4
Villagio’s Italiano Restaurant, Hartsdale
Score: 7.4
La Capannina, Wainscott
Score: 7.6
Saverio’s Authentic Pizza, Massapequa
Score: 6.8
Trattoria L’incontro, Astoria
Score: 8.4
Giuseppina’s, Brooklyn
Score: 8.1
Freddy’s Pizzeria, Whitestone
Score: 7.3
Picasso’s Pizza, Buffalo
Score: 7.0
Best Pizza & Dive Bar, Amagansett
Score: 8.4
Napoli’s Pizzeria, Malta
Score: 7.5
Sorrento’s, Long Beach
Score: 8.7
Astro Pizza & Felice’s Ristorante, Amagansett
Score: 6.8
Avellino Pizza & Pasta, Hartsdale
Score: 7.5
Battle Hill Tavern, Brooklyn
Score: 7.1
Pizza Chef, Whitestone
Score: 4.2
La Nova Pizzeria, Buffalo*
Score: 7.3
Showfish, Montauk
Score: 7.2
Gino’s, Long Beach
Score: 8.9
7-Eleven, Montauk*
Score: 3.8
Sac’s Place, Queens
Score: 7.5
MEZZE, Forest Hills
Score: 6.8
Venice Pizza & Trattoria, North White Plains
Score: 7.3
Salvatore’s Coal Oven Pizzeria, Port Washington
Score: 7.6
Fierro’s Pizza, East Hampton
Score: 7.4
Stella 34 Trattoria, New York City
Score: 5.6
Rosa’s Pizza, Queens
Score: 7.3
Grand Avenue Pizza, Astoria
Score: 7.9
Arthur Avenue Wood Fired Pizza, Pleasantville
Score: 7.6
Paddock Pizzeria, Saratoga Springs
Score: 4.1
Sunnyside Pizza, Queens
Score: 5.4
Vaccaro’s Pizza, Bellerose
Score: 7.8
Totonno’s, Coney Island
Score: 8.1
Krispy Pizza, Brooklyn
Score: 7.8
Amore Pizza, Flushing
Score: 8.1
Rose & Joe’s Italian Bakery, Astoria
Score: 6.8
Nonna’s Pizza, White Plains
Score: 7.8
Primavera Pizza, Montauk
Score: 7.6
Rosario’s, Astoria
Score: 7.7
Brother’s Pizzeria, Staten Island
Score: 7.9
La Manda’s, White Plains
Score: 5.9
Eddie’s Pizza, New Hyde Park
Score: 7.8
Vito’s Slices & Ices, New York City
Score: 7.5
Pennsylvania 6, New York City
Score: 6.2
Sauce Restaurant, New York City
Score: 9.0
Emilio’s of Morris Park, Bronx
Score: 7.3
Pizza Time, Brooklyn
Score: 8.2
Norm’s Pizza, Brooklyn
Score: 7.6
Rosa’s Pizza, New York City
Score: 6.8
Justin’s Pizza, Bronx
Score: 6.2
Gino’s, Brooklyn
Score: 7.6
Pizzeria Giove, Staten Island
Score: 8.1
Jet’s Pizza, New York City
Score: 7.4
Lo Duca Pizza, Brooklyn
Score: 8.1
Nolita Pizza, New York City
Score: 7.4
Tony’s Pizza, Brooklyn
Score: 7.9
Table 87, Brooklyn
Score: 7.7
Tommy’s Pizza, Bronx
Score: 8.6
Paulie Gee’s, Brooklyn
Score: 7.4
sLICe, Long Island City
Score: 8.1
Napoli Pizza & Pasta, Astoria
Score: 7.5
Villa Monte Pizza, Staten Island
Score: 6.7
Little Italy Pizza, New York City
Score: 6.1
Denino’s Pizzeria, Staten Island
Score: 8.1
Sam’s, Brooklyn
Score: 7.4
Nunzio’s, Staten Island
Score: 7.9
Pizza 7, Saratoga Springs
Score: 7.7
Campania, Brooklyn
Score: 7.3
The Original Joe & Pat’s, Staten Island
Score: 8.6
Ciro Pizza Café, Staten Island
Score: 7.9
Pizza Wagon, Brooklyn
Score: 7.4
Carmine’s Pizzeria, Brooklyn
Score: 7.8
Villa Pizza, New York City
Score: 7.1
Via Roma Pizza, Brooklyn
Score: 7.9
House of Pizza & Calzone, Brooklyn
Score: 7.3
Siena Pizza, New York City
Score: 6.4
Upside Pizza, New York City
Score: 7.4
Gigino Trattoria, New York City
Score: 7.3
Eleven B, New York City
Score: 7.2
The Longshoreman, Brooklyn
Score: 8.2
Frank & Danny’s, Staten Island
Score: 7.6
Grandma’s Original Pizza, Brooklyn
Score: 7.6