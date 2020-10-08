Over 150 students or educators have been infected with the coronavirus.

New York State has tried to make it easy for parents to keep track of the number of COVID-19 cases in their child's school. The COVID-19 Report Card reveals if students, teachers, or staff from a school have tested positive for the virus.

Below is the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from school districts in the Hudson Valley since Sept. 1, according to the COVID-19 Report Card.

Kiryas Joel Village UF School District:

Positive Cases: 46

Reported During Last 7 Days: 19

Reported on 10/7: 5

Monroe Woodbury School District:

Positive Cases: 15

Reported During Last 7 Days: 9

Reported on 10/7: 3

Newburgh Central School District:

Positive Cases: 17

Reported During Last 7 Days: 10

Reported on 10/7: 5

Middletown City School District:

Positive Cases: 11

Reported During Last 7 Days: 4

Reported on 10/7: 0

Carmel Central School District:

Positive Cases: 10

Reported During Last 7 Days: 6

Reported on 10/7: 0

Wappingers Central School District:

Positive Cases: 7

Reported During Last 7 Days: 3

Reported on 10/7: 0

Washingtonville Central School District:

Positive Cases: 7

Reported During Last 7 Days: 2

Reported on 10/7: 0

Goshen Central School District:

Positive Cases: 6

Reported During Last 7 Days: 3

Reported on 10/7: 1

Pine Bush School District:

Positive Cases: 5

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 0

Mahopac Central School District:

Positive Cases: 5

Reported During Last 7 Days: 2

Reported on 10/7: 1

Arlington Central School District:

Positive Cases: 4

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 0

Valley Central School District:

Positive Cases: 3

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Reported on 10/7: 0

Highland Falls School District:

Positive Cases: 3

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 0

Spackenkill Central School District:

Positive Cases: 3

Reported During Last 7 Days: 3

Reported on 10/7: 0

Warwick Valley Central School District:

Positive Cases: 3

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 0

Beacon Central School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Reported on 10/7:0

Hyde Park Central School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Reported on 10/7: 0

Cornwall Central School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Reported on 10/7: 0

Tuxedo School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 1

Marlboro Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 0

Dover Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 0

Millbrook Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Reported on 10/7: 0

Putnam Valley Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Reported on 10/7: 0

Poughkeepsie City School District: