Orange County Updates Map of COVID-19 Cases

After about a week, Orange County updated its map which shows what town each COVID-19 case originated from.

Last week, Ulster County released a dashboard and map that shows how many confirmed cases are in each town. Orange County followed by sharing a map of originating cases by town in Orange County, as did Putnam County. On Tuesday, Dutchess County also released a map.

Most of the other counties have been updating the information each day, but Orange County has not. On Friday, the county updated its COVID-19 map.

The cases by town as of Friday, April 3 are as follows:

Blooming Grove - 72

Chester - 86

Cornwall - 31

Crawford - 16

Deerpark - 15

Goshen - 82

Greenville - 19

Hamptonburgh - 25

Highlands - 19

Middletown - 166

Minisink - 14

Monroe - 137

Montgomery - 41

Mount Hope - 21

New Windsor - 180

City of Newburgh - 197

Town of Newburgh - 106

Palm Tree - 352

Port Jervis - 10

Tuxedo - 110

Wallkill - 171

Warwick - 139

Wawayanda - 24

Woodbury - 76

The map reflects 2,084 positive cases. On Friday, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced over 400 new cases, bringing the county total 2,470.

The numbers above are as of Thursday, Neuhaus noted.

He also announced 10 more residents died from COVID-19, bringing the county total to 40.

