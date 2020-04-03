28-Year-Old Among 11 More COVID-19 Deaths in Hudson Valley

A 28-year-old and someone from the Ulster County Fair board are among 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health confirmed four additional Dutchess County resident deaths relating to COVID-19. A 28-year-old man, 79-year-old man, 82-year-old man and 83-year-old woman died, officials say.

All patients had underlying conditions that were risk factors, according to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health.

“Today brings more heartbreaking loss for Dutchess County and we extend our prayers and condolences to the families and friends of these four neighbors. We have a long battle ahead of us and we must all do our part to end this pandemic," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said.

Five more Orange County residents died on Thursday died from coronavirus, bringing the county total to 30, according to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

One more death was reported in Ulster County. John Laskowsky a longtime Ulster County Fair Board of Director died early Thursday morning from COVID-19, according to officials from the Ulster County Fair.

Sullivan County updated its COVID-19 dashboard and announced one more resident died from the virus, bringing the county total to five.