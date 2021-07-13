Mystery Surrounds Opening Of ‘State-Of-The-Art’ Hudson Valley Supermarket

Hudson Valley residents are patiently waiting for the opening of a state-of-the-art supermarket and want to know why the opening appears to be delayed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In May, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie hinted at an opening and suggested interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."

ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will be a full-service, state-of-the-art supermarket located at Hudson Heritage, at the site of a former state psychiatric facility on Route 9 across from Marist College. Construction is ongoing at the site.

On May 24, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie announced they "can't wait" to open. While an official opening date was announced, officials said the supermarket will open "very soon."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Seven weeks have passed and the supermarket still has not opened. The name of the supermarket's official Facebook has changed to "ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview."

New posts appear on the Facebook page almost daily, but without mentioning an opening date. Most posts come with a comment from a Hudson Valley resident wondering when the supermarket will open.

Most of those comments are liked by others but go unanswered. However, on Saturday officials did write the following:

We are excited to open our doors to the public soon. Unfortunately, we do not have an exact opening date yet. Please stay tuned to our Facebook page for our opening date announcement. Thank you for your patience as we work to get the store ready to serve the community.

Hudson Valley Post reached out to ShopRite officials for comment on the delayed opening and asked for an opening date but we haven't heard back. We will update if more information is learned.

The 64,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to add more than 200 jobs, officials say.

“We are pleased to announce plans for our ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie, and look forward to providing local shoppers with the outstanding customer service, variety, value, low prices and convenient amenities that ShopRite is known for,” Brett Wing, president, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc., which operates ShopRite stores in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New Jersey said iin 2019. “We are especially proud to be part of this new and exciting development that is taking place at Hudson Heritage.”

Developers started clearing the site of at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.

The ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will feature an array of private-label, national brand and organic offerings, and 14 self-checkout lanes. It will also offer ShopRite from Home®, where customers order online and can pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

Hudson Heritage Project on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie A massive project will transform a parcel of land on Route 9 into an open-air shopping center anchored by six insanely popular businesses.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.