‘One Of The Best Bars’ In The Hudson Valley is Now For Sale
A very popular bar and restaurant in the Hudson Valley is for sale. Realtors believe this is a "rare opportunity."
Grand Cru Beer & Cheese Market on Route 308 in Rhinebeck is for sale after opening 11 years ago.
"We are looking to pass the torch on for one of THE BEST CRAFT BEER BARS in the HV on to a new owner! We have had a GREAT run and we know someone incredible is out there that wants to take Grand Cru to the next level and continue hosting live music and bring a community together, where ALL are welcome," owners wrote on Facebook.
The Rhinebeck restaurant is currently listed for $575,000.
It's unclear why the owners are selling, but they say they will only sell to an owner who they believe will keep the place open.
"It is a SPECIAL place and it is our hope that it can live on for a long time. We have THE BEST patrons anyone could ask for so please know, selecting the new owner will be taken with great care and thought," owners added.
Grand Cru Beer & Cheese Market is located a few miles outside the Village of Rhinebeck.
The structure was completely rebuilt in 2000, along with the replacement of all mechanicals, realtors say.
The 1768 square-foot building can fit 44 people inside.
Inside also comes with two unisex bathrooms, bar area, and a common area with vaulted & beamed ceilings, three exposures of windows, and a gas fireplace.
Realtors believe the kitchen has everything you need for a restaurant or bar.
The outdoor area can hold 50 people. It consists of a pea gravel patio area, which flows to a “lounge lawn.” These areas are furnished with wood picnic tables, market umbrellas, and Adirondack chairs.
The restaurant and bar will remain open until the place is sold. Check out photos from the listing below:
