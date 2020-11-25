Officials Investigate Reports of ‘Big Wedding’ in Hudson Valley

Pictures show a large crowd of unmasked people gathering before an alleged "big wedding."

On Monday, the New York State Department of Health issued cancellation orders to the Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar in Kiryas Joel following reports a large wedding was planned for Monday night, Fox News reports.

"In the event that the ceremonies are not canceled, the order requires that social distancing and face-covering protocols be enforced," Jill Montag, a New York Department of Health spokesperson, told Fox News. "With respect to the two receptions, it requires that they be limited to 50 people or canceled."

A carpentry contractor told The Daily Beast a big wedding was planned for Monday evening and that no one was wearing a mask. The Daily Beast confirmed New York health officials sent the synagogue a cease-and-desist order but report the order wasn't followed.

Pictures taken by DailyMail shows a large crowd gathering outside the Orange County synagogue for a wedding. The Daily Mail reports unmasked groups of people were spotted walking into and out of the synagogue, while traps blocked teh view from inside the venue.

"A steady flow of bearded, black-hatted people going in and out of the enormous synagogue were all unmasked. Large white tarps stretched from the overhang at the top of the stairs down to the floor, blocking passersby from seeing inside the venue," the Daily Beast reports.

The synagogue hasn't responded to requests for comment. Back in September, "Concerning" photos posted to social media claim "thousands" gathered at synagogue in Kiryas Joel without wearing masks or practicing social distancing. You can see photos of that gathering below.