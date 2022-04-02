If you are a veteran, thank you so much for your service and dedication to your fellow humans. There are seemingly very few ways that people can not only say thank you but also follow it up with something else.

New York State has made sure that Disabled Veterans who are residents of the Empire State can also get this other perk for free, as a thank you for your service.

How to get a Lifetime Liberty Pass in New York State?

To qualify for the pass, you must be a Veteran and a resident of New York State with at least 40% or greater disability, and then fill out the application.

What does the Liberty Pass entitle you to?

The Liberty Pass will get your car (and everyone in it) admittance into (according to the NYS DEC website) "state parks and DEC-operated day-use areas, as well as numerous state boat launch sites, historic sites, arboretums and park preserves; the veteran will also be eligible for free golf at the 28 State Park golf courses; free swimming pool entrance at 36 State Park pools, and discounted camping and cabin rentals at all 119 State Park and DEC campgrounds."

How long will it take to process the Liberty Pass application?

The application will take about two to four weeks to complete.

What proof of veteran status will NYS need to see to process the application?

You will need to submit with your application a copy of your NYS Driver’s License or

Non-Driver ID card, and then your certification from the VA showing your 40% or greater service-connected disability.

