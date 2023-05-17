Hudson Valley Hunters: Which New York State Parks Allow Hunting?

Do you like to go hunting, but are looking for a different place to go? Have you ever thought about going to a New York State Park to hunt? There are a few restrictions, but as long as you keep those in mind, you should be good to go.

What are the restrictions? In addition to needing your regular hunting license, you will also need to get a permit from the individual park that you are wanting to hunt at. That park permit will state whether you can use a crossbow, shotgun or bow, which game you can hunt, and any other restrictions you will need to keep in mind.

How Many New York State Parks Can You Hunt At?

welcomia welcomia loading...

According to the New York State Parks website, there are 81 parks, 3 historic sites, 3 golf courses and 50 boat launches that you can seek out multiple types of game. Before you head to the site, make sure you have gotten the permit and know those restrictions.

Get our free mobile app

Which New York State Parks Can You Hunt At?

Photo by Sebastian Pociecha on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Pociecha on Unsplash loading...

There are many more NY State Parks and Recreation areas that you can go hunting in. The ones listed below are located in the Hudson Valley area of New York State:

Where is your favorite place to go hunting?

6 Animals That We Are Hunting In New York State

Amazing Hunting Property For Sale In Medina, New York