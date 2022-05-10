Update: How Will New York Paid Family Leave Policy Change Jan 1?

New York State participates (since 2018) in the Paid Family Medical Leave Act. This allows people to take time off to help their families, to bond with new children, and care for a family member with a serious medical condition.

In addition to children, you are able to take time off to take care for a spouse, kids, parents, parent's-in-law and grandparents. But starting on January 1, 2023, there will be a change to this Paid Family Medical Leave Act. What is that change?

What is the one major thing that is changing with the New York Paid Family Medical Leave?

The good news is that New York has a program in place that will help to provide up to 67% of your income, for up to 12-weeks, to take care of a family member for a medical reason of for time to bond with a new child.

Will this change remove anyone eligible for help on the current list?

No, the current law will continue as written, but there has been an addition to who New York State is allowing you to be able to take care of under the Paid Family Leave. Yep, they are adding a type of relative, to who you can take time off for.

Which relative are they adding to the NYS Paid Family Leave act, so you could be covered taking time off to help them?

Who is now (effective January 1, 2023) going to be considered family next year? Amazingly, with all the people that are currently eligible for you to take Paid Family Leave for, the category of "Sibling" was not included.

Sibling is now going to allowed as a person to take Paid Family Leave?

Yes, if you are the person that your sibling relies on, then you can be the person who can take, up to 12-weeks off, at 67% pay, to be able to care for them, for any medical reason, even COVID.

Where can you get more information about this change taking place on January 1, 2023?

Without a doubt, getting all of the information is excellent for you and for your family member. All the info about NYS Paid Family Leave, click here.

