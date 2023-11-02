Stop me if you've heard this one before; the Dutchess County Drug Task Force earlier this week completed an investigation that led to the arrest of a previous narcotics offender. In this situation, it was the first time that the Drug Task Force had run into this suspect.

Not the First Run In

The arrest announcement came yesterday via the City of Beacon Police Department's Facebook page. In the announcement, it was stated that the drug task force was successful in arresting one Stefon Graham. In this situation, it was not the first time that the Drug Task Force and Graham had crossed paths.

Back in August of 2022, Graham was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. Then on June 1, 2023, Graham pled guilty to that same charge. This leads us to this week and the most recent arrest.

After pleading guilty to the charge from his first arrest, Graham was immediately entered into an "NYS Judicial Diversion Program." Programs like these as the name would imply are designed with the idea of allowing felony offenders to avoid jail time or probation if they complete the court program.

Drug Task Force Investigation Details

The Drug Task Force press release states that shortly after entering into the Judicial Diversion Program, Graham allegedly began selling illegal narcotics once again. These alleged deals were unknowingly made to drug task force agents. The Drug Task Force would present their case to a Dutchess County Grand Jury after a 6-count indictment was issued for Graham for the narcotics sales.

On October 30, Graham was remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail. Graham now is not only staring in the face of serving up to 9 years for his first offense of Criminal Possession in the 3rd Degree but he is also looking at 9 years for each of the 6 new counts against him. With some simple additions, that's a potential total of 63 years behind state prison bars.

This case is yet another example of just how serious Dutchess County has been with their commitment to cracking down on narcotics and specifically narcotics dealers in the wake of the massive impact the drug epidemic has had in this region of the Hudson Valley.

