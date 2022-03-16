One of the many thousands of employers across the State of New York who is currently and actively hiring people is New York State, specifically the Department of Transportation.

If it is a full-time, part-time, or even seasonal job you're looking for, you might want to check out these job openings.

What jobs are the New York State Department of Transportation hiring for?

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash loading...

To simplify what they are hiring for, it is pretty much "everything." Maintenance positions, engineering positions, along with service and repair mechanics.

How can you apply for these DOT jobs, and how much do they pay?

Road Work Sign Ingram Publishing loading...

Depending on which job you are interested in, you may need to take the Civil Service exam, but if you are interested in the positions of "Highway Maintenance Workers" and "Service & Repair Mechanics," you will only need to fill out the regular application.

What if you are a student and only want to work a job for the summer?

tfoxfoto tfoxfoto loading...

Believe it or not, it is not too early to start applying for those summer, seasonal positions. There are internships available as well as full and part-time summer positions.

How can you access the list of NYS DOT job openings, as well as what they pay?

traffic barricades and road work ahead sign smodj loading...

Best of luck with your job search. While there are thousands of jobs available across the state, not all of them are perfect for you. To find the jobs that the New York State Department of Transportation has available, how much they pay, and what you need to do to apply, click here.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

See The 25 Lowest Paying Jobs In the Capital Region As we navigate our way through the "great resignation," Capital Region residents are moving onward and upward in their careers to make more money and improve their overall quality of life. As locals navigate the career ladder, here are the Capital Region's 25 lowest-paying occupations according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The salaries below are the average yearly salary for each position here in the Capital Region.