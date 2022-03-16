Need Work? NY State DOT Has Many Full and Part Time Job Openings
One of the many thousands of employers across the State of New York who is currently and actively hiring people is New York State, specifically the Department of Transportation.
If it is a full-time, part-time, or even seasonal job you're looking for, you might want to check out these job openings.
What jobs are the New York State Department of Transportation hiring for?
To simplify what they are hiring for, it is pretty much "everything." Maintenance positions, engineering positions, along with service and repair mechanics.
How can you apply for these DOT jobs, and how much do they pay?
Depending on which job you are interested in, you may need to take the Civil Service exam, but if you are interested in the positions of "Highway Maintenance Workers" and "Service & Repair Mechanics," you will only need to fill out the regular application.
What if you are a student and only want to work a job for the summer?
Believe it or not, it is not too early to start applying for those summer, seasonal positions. There are internships available as well as full and part-time summer positions.
How can you access the list of NYS DOT job openings, as well as what they pay?
Best of luck with your job search. While there are thousands of jobs available across the state, not all of them are perfect for you. To find the jobs that the New York State Department of Transportation has available, how much they pay, and what you need to do to apply, click here.