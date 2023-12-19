5 World Records Smashed In New York in 2023

In 2023, New York State became home to some remarkable record-breaking achievements.

From traveling the vast network of NYC subway stations to displaying immense physical strength and stacking doughnuts with lightning speed, these individuals displayed extraordinary talent, determination, and skill.

Kate Jones: Fastest Time Traveling All New York City Subway Stations

On April 17, 2023, Kate Jones set a breathtaking record for completing all New York City subway stations in the fastest time ever recorded. Displaying remarkable navigational skills and unyielding determination, she conquered the extensive subway network in just 22 hours, 14 minutes, and 10 seconds. This incredible feat not only showcases Jones' resilience and dedication but also highlights the efficiency of New York's iconic subway system.

Robyn Schall: Tallest Stack of Doughnuts in One Minute

When it comes to doughnuts, Robyn Schall takes stacking to a whole new level. On September 6, 2023, Schall broke the Guinness World Record for creating the tallest stack of doughnuts in just one minute. With precise speed and skill, she arranged an impressive stack of 13 doughnuts, captivating audiences with her culinary finesse. This achievement is a testament to Schall's creativity, precision, and ability to turn a simple treat into a work of art.

Lucy Underdown: Breaking Barriers in Deadlifting

Lucy Underdown cemented her name in history by rewriting the record books at the 2023 World Deadlift Championship. Underdown, a true powerhouse, shattered her previous record by becoming the first woman to deadlift a staggering 700 pounds. Her extraordinary strength, combined with relentless determination, propelled her to new heights of accomplishment. By defying norms and pushing boundaries, Underdown has become an inspiration to aspiring athletes around the world.

Eric Jones: Creating a Mammoth Jack-o-Lantern

During the Fall of 2023, the largest pumpkin the world was transported to Western New York where a local artist named Eric Jones turned it into the world's largest Jack-o-lantern. The record-breaking pumpkin weighed in at an astounding 2,749 pounds before it was carved into a masterpiece.

Bill Clark: Obliterating Record After Record

Bill Clark is a world champion strongman and in June, Clark tore two decks of playing cards in half using his bare hands and it took him just one and a half seconds to tear through the decks, shattering the previous world record by an incredible 12 point 75 seconds.

