NY Scout Leader Accused of Sexually Abusing Hudson Valley Minor

A scout leader from the Hudson Valley is accused of "periodic unlawful sexual conduct" with a minor he met on a dating app. More victims are possible.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Wednesday, members from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Town of Ulster man on sexual abuse-related charges.

Late Monday, deputies began investigating a report alleging Douglas R. Whitaker, 68, of Ruby, engaged in periodic unlawful sexual conduct with a juvenile since the spring of 2020, when the victim was under seventeen years old.

Whitaker is alleged to have met the juvenile via an online dating application.

Tero Vesalainen

Whitaker is the Senior District Executive and Camp Director at Rip Van Winkle Council, according to Facebook.

Getty Images

The Rip Van Winkle Council is a scout program in Ulster and Greene counties for boys and girls from kindergarten through the age of 21.

Google

"Serving the youth of Ulster and Greene Counties. Cub Scout Family Program for boys & girls kindergarten through 5th grade. Scouts BSA Troops for Boys or Girls 11 years old through 18. Career Exploring programs for boys and girls 14 - 21 years of age," Rip Van Winkle Council writes on Facebook.

Whitaker is the former camp director at Camp Tri-Mount Scout Reservation, according to Facebook.

Getty Images

A further investigation, including the execution of a search warrant at Whitaker's home, culminated with his arrest late Tuesday.

Whitaker was charged with the two counts of criminal sexual act, felonies and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, or $300,000 fully secured bond.

An Order of Protection was also issued on behalf of the victim.

"The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact us at 845-338-3640," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated. "We were assisted in this investigation by the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center and Ulster County District Attorney's Office."

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

25 Parts of New York Where COVID is Spreading, Low Vaccination New York health officials pinpointed 25 COVID danger zones, including many in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York