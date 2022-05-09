Believe it or not, New York State is getting closer to being able to sell recreational cannabis and cannabis-related items. Right? Seems like it has been forever in the process of being signed by the Governor to being a real, tangible thing.

While this is great, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management is still working out the where and when parameters and they do need to hire people to help them pull all of this off.

What jobs are the NYS Office of Cannabis Management hiring for?

Photo by Jan Zwarthoed on Unsplash Photo by Jan Zwarthoed on Unsplash loading...

There are many (approximately 50) jobs that the State is currently hiring for including Director of Policy, Program Specialist, Investigative Specialists, etc. While it is tough to flush out what those jobs actually are, those are just a few of the ones that you do not already need to be a state employee for. Each position states what the requirements are for each job and how to apply.

Are there Cannabis jobs in New York State for persons with disabilities?

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash loading...

Yes, there are jobs in the New York State Office of Cannabis Management for persons with disabilities, both there and in other departments across the state.

Do you need to take a Civil Service Exam to be eligible for these job openings?

The answer to that question is yes and no. If you want to apply for what the state classifies as a Competitive Job, then yes, you will need to take the exam. There are other jobs that are classified as Non-Competitive, which are usually filled by other workforce professionals.

How can you get insider tips on how to apply for any job opening in New York State?

468462521 mycola loading...

One of the first things you should do is to find out more about the civil service exam if you have not already taken it. This will help you out tremendously, going forward, when you are looking to apply for any position with New York State. NYS has some info on things to know about applying for their jobs, click here.

Closest Locations To New York Where You Can Buy Weed In New Jersey

The 23 Connecticut Municipalities That Will/Won't Allow Legal Weed Sales (So Far) This is a list of the 23 Connecticut cities and municipalities that have chosen to prohibit or approve zoning changes for recreational marijuana to be sold or cultivated within their borders.

Can New York Employers Drug Test Most Employees For Weed And Marijuana? Can New York Employers drug test most of their employees for weed? Here's everything we know from the New York State Department of Labor after they released new guidance.



https://cannabis.ny.gov/employment-information