NJ Woman Arrested After Elderly Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

NJ Woman Arrested After Elderly Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

GummyBone

A New Jersey woman was arrested over four months after an elderly Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash.

On Wednesday, police in Rockland County announced an arrest has been made following a late January crash that killed an elderly man.

Fatal Crash On Popular Rockland County, New York Road

Google
loading...

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Ramapo Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Airmont Road and Route 59.

Arriving officers noted three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police believe a 2012 Nissan Rogue, operated by 41-year-old Sherylne Baizle of Mahwah, NJ was traveling eastbound on Route 59 and crossed into the westbound lane of Route 59, at the intersection at Airmont Road.

Bazile's car then hit a Hyundai Sonata in the westbound lane. Both cars hit a tow truck that was being operated by a 58-year-old resident of Airmont, New York, which was also in the westbound lane of traffic.

Montebello, New York Man Killed In Crash

Google
loading...

All three drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 85-year-old man from Montebello, New York succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Good Samaritan Hospital.

New Jersey Woman Charged

GummyBone
loading...

On Wednesday morning Bazile was charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, felonies, assault and reckless driving, and misdemeanors.

Alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash, police say.

Read More: 'Upstate New York' Restaurant Once Owned By Richard Gere Closes

Bazile was released without bail due to New York State bail reform, officials say.

16 Cities in New York Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous

Here are 16 cities in the state of New York ranked from least to most dangerous bases on its crime index number.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences

We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA