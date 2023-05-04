NJ Woman Arrested After Elderly Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

A New Jersey woman was arrested over four months after an elderly Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash.

On Wednesday, police in Rockland County announced an arrest has been made following a late January crash that killed an elderly man.

Fatal Crash On Popular Rockland County, New York Road

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Ramapo Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Airmont Road and Route 59.

Arriving officers noted three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police believe a 2012 Nissan Rogue, operated by 41-year-old Sherylne Baizle of Mahwah, NJ was traveling eastbound on Route 59 and crossed into the westbound lane of Route 59, at the intersection at Airmont Road.

Bazile's car then hit a Hyundai Sonata in the westbound lane. Both cars hit a tow truck that was being operated by a 58-year-old resident of Airmont, New York, which was also in the westbound lane of traffic.

Montebello, New York Man Killed In Crash

All three drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 85-year-old man from Montebello, New York succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Good Samaritan Hospital.

New Jersey Woman Charged

On Wednesday morning Bazile was charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, felonies, assault and reckless driving, and misdemeanors.

Alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash, police say.

Bazile was released without bail due to New York State bail reform, officials say.

