Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Remaining 2021 Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails had expected to be playing some shows this fall, but have now decided to bow out of the remainder of their 2021 touring out of caution as COVID-19 cases start to spike once again.

"It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year," started a statement from the group.

"When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet," added the band. "We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right."

In a note accompanying the posting on the group's Instagram account, it stated that "ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information."

Nine Inch Nails had planned to return to the road after an extended period for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross spent on scoring projects. The two NIN musicians won the Original Score Oscar at this year's Academy Awards for their work with Jon Batiste for the 2020 film Soul.

Shortly after that victory, Reznor revealed in a post-Oscar interview it was his intent to return to work on Nine Inch Nails music "as soon as probably tomorrow." While Nine Inch Nails has returned to the forefront for Reznor and Ross, they did find time to also put their production skills to use on a new, more rock centric album for pop star Halsey titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

The Nine Inch Nails tour cancellation follows a string of recent cancellations and postponements with Fall Out Boy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tesla, Pop Evil, Mammoth WVH and Korn among those who recently had to bow out of shows after having a positive COVID test emerge in their camps. Limp Bizkit also recently decided to scrap touring plans out of COVID caution.