Orange County Teen Shot In Groin Near Newburgh Waterfront
Police are searching for answers and asking for help after a Newburgh teen was shot in the groin not far from the Newburgh waterfront.
On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old was shot in the City of Newburgh Monday evening.
City of Newburgh Police Investigate Shooting on South Street
On Monday, June 6, 2022, at about 5:40 p.m., City of Newburgh police officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 69 South Street.
Arriving officers found a crime scene in the parking lot of the Varick Homes Condominium Complex.
Orange County, New York Teen Shot In Groin In City of Newburgh
An 18-year-old Newburgh resident was shot in the groin during this incident, police say.
The unnamed teen was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital via private vehicle. He was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment but is in stable condition at this time, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.
Newburgh Teen Shot Near Newburgh Waterfront
The 18-year-old was shot not far from the most popular part of the City of Newburgh, the Newburgh Waterfront.
The Varick Homes Condominium Complex is located at the corner of South Street and Water Street, according to Google Maps
Police Seek Help After Newburgh, New York Teen Shot in Groin
Four shots in total were reportedly fired. Police are trying to figure out the shooter and motive.
"Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.