Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store

The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley.

The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State.

$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County

Google Google loading...

A second-prize ticket for the Nov. 5 Powerball drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road.

The winning numbers were 28 45 53 56 69 Powerball 20. The $2 million winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The ticket was worth $2 million because the coworkers played the Powerball Powerplay.

Google Google loading...

"When purchased, the Powerplay feature allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to 10 times. Powerplay may be added to any Powerball wager at the time of purchase for an additional $1 per wager," the New York State Lottery states.

9 Coworkers Win Big In Newburgh

A group of nine coworkers purchased the $2 million winning ticket, according to the New York State Lottery.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

Each received their payment as a single lump sum after required withholdings.

The winners include:

David Nicotera of Utica who received $1,302,001

Jorge Nicasio Polanco of Brewster, MA who received $81,375

Ariel Morel Pena of Fort Lauderdale, FL who received $81,375

Leandro Toribio Fana of Fort Lauderdale, FL who received $81,375

Erick Suarez of Carolina, PR who won $81,375

Emannuel Peguero Vasquez of Acworthy, GA who won $81,375

Joan Spartan of Manhattan who won $76,530.50

Esther Rodriguez-Rodriguez of the Bronx who won $76,530.50

Carlos Ferreiras Luna of South Ozone Park who won $76,530.50

The New York State Lottery didn't announce the name of the business.

