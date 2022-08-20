Newburgh Library Gets Very Gracious Donation for Students

Many students will now be able to have access to supplies. The world is pretty brutal today and anytime something nice is done for someone, it's important to shed some light on it. This time of year can be tough, a sadness sets in that summer is winding down and school is gearing back up, and finding supplies can be difficult and expensive for families.

One donation was recently made to the Newburgh Free Library and it will give students the opportunity to have access to new supplies.

What donation was made to the Newburgh Free Library?

It's just incredible. Earlier in the week, 50 backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to the library for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. The backpacks will be distributed on Saturday, August 27 at the 'School is Cool: Back to School Celebration'. Wow, that's amazing for students.

Who made the donation?

The donation was provided to the district by Hill & Market Wholesale Distributors in partnership with NYSID. What a difference it will make for students during the school year.

Still time for donations:

You can still make donations to 'The Back To School Supply Drive' through August 26th. No kid should have to worry about getting supplies for school. A big thank you to anyone who has made a donation and to everyone involved who has made this a complete success.

Get our free mobile app

Since we are talking about all positive things, here are some cool amusement parks near the Hudson Valley and hidden gems across New York State:

Amusement Parks Near The Hudson Valley Ranked